Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,669. Twilio has a 1-year low of $100.41 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,384 shares of company stock valued at $62,883,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

