Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report $57.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

