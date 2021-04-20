Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.28

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 1486524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.55.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

