U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

USB traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,459. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

