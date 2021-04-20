UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 51,172 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

