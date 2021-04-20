UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

