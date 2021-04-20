UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $13,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

