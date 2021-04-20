UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.