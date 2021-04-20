UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 548.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,997,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $5,475,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.