UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,308 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CommScope worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

