UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,369 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Trupanion worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,495,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

TRUP opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,027.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

