UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,153 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Avista worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Avista by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

