UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 95,715 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

