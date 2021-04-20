UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.94% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14.

