UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of HUYA worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 826,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,383 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

