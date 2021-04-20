UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

