UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

