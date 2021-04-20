UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Medallia worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,084,089.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $361,022.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,429,366 shares of company stock valued at $57,698,996.

MDLA opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

