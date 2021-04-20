UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avient worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

