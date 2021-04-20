UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Balchem by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

