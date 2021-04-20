UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

NYSE ORA opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

