UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Cardlytics worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

