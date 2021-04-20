UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,835 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

