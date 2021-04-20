UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

