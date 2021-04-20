UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 33,372 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

