UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. 2,511,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,655. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

