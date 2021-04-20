UBS Group Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Neutral

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

FCX stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 828,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,207,822. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

