UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.