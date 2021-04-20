UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UDR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UDR stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

