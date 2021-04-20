UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $4.26 million and $564,451.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

