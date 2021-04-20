UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.30

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 15077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 67,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

