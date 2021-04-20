Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 336.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

