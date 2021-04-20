Ultra (UOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.29 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $149.09 million and $3.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,888.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $946.27 or 0.01663378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014293 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

