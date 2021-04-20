Ultragate 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Ultragate has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $49,860.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002706 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ultragate

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,073,888 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

