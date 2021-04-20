UMA Price Reaches $28.92 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $100.14 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.92 or 0.00051002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00655091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

