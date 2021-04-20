UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NULV opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.