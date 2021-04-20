UMB Bank N A MO Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

