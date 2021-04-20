UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

