UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,016,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.