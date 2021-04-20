UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.63 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $554.44 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.21 and a 200 day moving average of $520.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

