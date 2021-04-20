UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 31.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $89.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

