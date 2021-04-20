UMB Bank N A MO Sells 12,629 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

