UMB Bank N A MO Sells 498 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.55 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

