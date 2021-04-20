UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

