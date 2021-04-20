UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $255.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

