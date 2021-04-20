UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,081,772.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

