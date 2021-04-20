Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Unification has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $22,434.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

