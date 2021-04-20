Unify Hits Market Capitalization of $100,630.56 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unify has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $100,630.56 and approximately $17,879.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

