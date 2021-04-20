Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $206.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

