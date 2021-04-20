Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $222.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

